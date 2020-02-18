Two Sri Lankans on board ship in Tokyo in touch with family

The Sri Lanka Embassy in Tokyo is closely coordinating with the cruise company of the Diamond Princess in regard to the safety of the two Sri Lankans on board the vessel in Yokohama Japan, the Foreign Ministry said today.

The Embassy has informed that the two Sri Lankans who are crew members are in good health and are regularly in contact with their relatives in Sri Lanka.

Presently 454 persons are infected with Coronavirus on this cruise ship and are being treated in Hospitals in Kanagawa prefecture in Japan.

The cruise company will need to complete the 14 day quarantine period to disembark the passengers, which will be by 19 and 20 February.

However the crew members will be quarantined a further period as per the requirement. (Colombo Gazette)