SLFP-SLPP alliance likely to contest under UPFA in N-E

The new alliance formed between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is likely to contest under the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) ticket in the North and East at the next Parliamentary election.

SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekera said that a final decision on the matter has not been taken.

He told reporters today that discussions are still ongoing on how the new alliance will contest in each province at the election.

However, he said that a decision has been taken to contest as the ‘Sri Lanka Nidhahas Podujana Sanhanaya’ in most parts of the country.

Documents to register the ‘Sri Lanka Nidhahas Podujana Sanhanaya’ were submitted to the National Elections Commission yesterday.

The ‘flower bud’ will be the symbol of the new alliance.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has been named as the leader of the new alliance and Maithripala Sirisena as the Chairman.

Former Minister Basil Rajapaksa has been named as the General Secretary of the new alliance. (Colombo Gazette)