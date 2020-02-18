EFL 3PL pledges to support Havies on and off the field

EFL 3PL, the logistics and 3PL arm of Expolanka PLC, is fulfilling its three-year sponsorship agreement with the historic rugby outfit, Havelock Sports Club in novel ways. In addition, EFL 3PL has supported the Havelock Sports Club to uplift the standards of the club in order to enrich the members’ club experience, as well as enhance the infrastructure to support and motivate the players.

EFL 3PL organized an evening of fellowship and camaraderie with the young Havies team recently to boost their confidence, at the Hilton Colombo. The Havelock Sports Club is sporting one of the youngest teams in this season and is increasingly living up to its potential to become future champions.

EFL has a proven track record as a company that supports a multitude of sports, having sponsored the Mercantile Volleyball Association for five years, while going on to become Runners-up at the Mercantile Volleyball Games in 2018. They founded the Colombo Football Club, which is now one of the leading football clubs in Sri Lanka. EFL 3PL also plays a part in the schools rugby circuit, namely S. Thomas’ Mount Lavinia, Royal College, Trinity College and St. Peters College. EFL 3PL is now proud to extend its influence to the sport of rugby, determined to empower the Havelock Sports Club to become a force to reckon with. By supporting the Havelock Sports Club, EFL 3PL aims to encourage talent amongst youth both on and off the field. EFL 3PL has gone to the extent of absorbing some promising talent into the company and those rugby professionals now enjoy a thriving career.

The Havelock Sports Club has been pivotal to the development of the sport of rugby in the country. As such, EFL 3PL is proud to mentor the great tradition by supporting Havies in order to take them to the next level as one of the country’s oldest rugby clubs. Going from strength to strength, Havies had an excellent 2019 year, becoming Runners Up at the 2018/19 Rugby League and the Clifford Cup Champions after 38 years, under EFL 3PL’s sponsorship. EFL 3PL is determined to drive their winning spirit with the aim of supporting them to strive for excellence on and off the field.

Sammy Akbar – Director – EFL 3PL & Freeport said, “Having represented the Sri Lanka youth team at the Rugby ASIAD in Taiwan, S. Thomas’ College Mount Lavinia, Havelock Sport Club and CH&FC, I consider myself to be an eternal servant of the game. As seniors, if we don’t step forward to support the talented players on and off the field, who else can they depend on? At a time when we see prime sponsors shying away from sponsorships due to various reasons, it is paramount that some of us step forward in whichever way possible to support the game, the players, and to help foster the sport for generations to come. I appeal to other corporates to step forward and strategically sponsor these teams to take sports in Sri Lanka to the next level. I commend Mobitel and Lanka Hospitals for stepping forward to support Havies and this sport and hope more corporate sponsors will follow.”