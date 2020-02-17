Udayanga Weeratunga further remanded

Sri Lanka’s former Ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga, was today ordered to be further remanded till 26 February by the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Weeratunga was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at the Bandaranaike International Airport last week, was produced before a Magistrate and remanded till today.

He was detained after arriving in Sri Lanka from Muscat, Oman and was questioned by the CID.

He was later produced before the Fort Magistrate who ordered that he be remanded till today.

Weeratunga had on Saturday been admitted to the prison hospital.

He had reportedly complained of a chest pain and was admitted to the prison hospital.

Weeratunga was wanted on charges of money laundering in the MiG 27 aircraft deal. (Colombo Gazette)