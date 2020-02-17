Turkey seeks to work with Sri Lanka to combat extremism

Turkey is looking to work with Sri Lanka to combat violent fundamental extremism.

The Ambassador of Turkey to Sri Lanka R. Dernet Sekeroioglu said that at a time when Turkey is confronting terrorism within and outside her borders, lessons from Sri Lanka’s very own experiences against the LTTE would be of much value.

In addition, Turkey is looking forward to enhancing bilateral cooperation on intelligence sharing in combating violent fundamental extremism, she further said.

Ambassador Dernet made these remarks when she met Defence Secretary Maj. Gen. (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne at the Ministry, this morning (17).

“Sri Lanka will not tolerate any form of terrorism or any manifestation of religious or communal extremism. We shall take every necessary measure to safeguard our national interests and preserve the hard won peace,” he said.

Maj.Gen. Gunaratne said Turkey had a strong military force and enhancing cooperation between the two nations would invariably provide the opportunity for both nations in the exchange of expert knowledge in addressing global and regional security challenges.

Mementos signifying the occasion were exchanged between Maj. Gen. Gunaratne and Ambassador R. Dernet Sekeroioglu at the end of the discussion. (Colombo Gazette)