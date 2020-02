A 39- year old man was shot and injured in the Weliwathugoda area in Balapitiya today (17), the Police said.

They said two unidentified men on a motorcycle had shot the victim at around 6.50 this morning and fled the scene.

The injured individual has been admitted to the Balapitiya Hospital for treatment.

The Balapitiya Police have launched investigations into the incident. (Colombo Gazette)