Mahinda, Maithripala register new alliance to contest polls

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former President Maithripala Sirisena today registered a new alliance to contest the next Parliamentary election.

Documents to register the ‘Sri Lanka Nidhahas Podujana Sanhanaya’ were submitted to the National Elections Commission today.

The ‘flower bud’ will be the symbol of the new alliance.

The alliance has been formed between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has been named as the leader of the new alliance and Maithripala Sirisena as the Chairman.

Former Minister Basil Rajapaksa has been named as the General Secretary of the new alliance. (Colombo Gazette)