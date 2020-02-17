Court issues arrest warrant on Jayantha Samaraweera

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court issued an arrest warrant on United People’s Freedom Alliance MP Jayantha Samaraweera today (17).

The warrant was issued on the MP for failure to appear before courts with regard to a case filed in 2016.

A case was filed against Samarwaeera and 6 others for causing inconvenience to the public by obstructing traffic during a protest against the visit of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, outside the UN Office in 2016.

Jayantha Samaraweera had failed to appear before courts today, following which the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court issued an arrest warrant on him. (Colombo Gazette)