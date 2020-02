Rifkan Bathiudeen, the brother of former Minister Rishard Bathiudeen was granted bail by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today.

The Court however imposed a travel ban on Bathiudeen.

Rifkan Bathiudeen was arrested on charges of selling land in Talaimannar allegedly on forged documents.

He was arrested after he surrendered to the Criminal Investigations Department through an Attorney-at-Law on January 23. (Colombo Gazette)