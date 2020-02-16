Sri Lanka says no impact to economic ties with China

By Ashanthi Warnasuriya

The Government says there has not been any impact to the economic relations between China and Sri Lanka despite China being affected by the coronovirus.

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa told the Colombo Gazette that trade and economic relations with China were continuing.

There were fears the severe impact on China from the coronovirus will have a negative effect on economic assistance provided to Sri Lanka by China.

However, Rajapaksa told the Colombo Gazette on the sidelines of an event in Battaramulla that the virus has not had any effect on the current economic relations between both countries.

China is a major economic partner to Sri Lanka with the country investing heavily on several projects in the island.

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus Sri Lanka took several measures to screen Chinese tourists arriving in the country.

Chinese tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka has since seen a drop with most Chinese reducing overseas travel.

Chinese funded projects in Sri Lanka, mostly handled by Chinese employees, have also been impacted with Chinese workers being advised to limit their movements to the work site or place of residence. (Colombo Gazette)