Foundation stones laid for India assisted projects in Central Province

Foundation stones were laid today for India assisted projects in the Central Province, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said.

At a special event held at Vellai Oya Estate, Hatton today the foundation stone for an Indian Housing Project in the estate consisting of 50 houses was laid jointly by Acting High Commissioner of India Vinod K. Jacob, Sri Lankan Minister of Community Empowerment and Estate Infrastructure Development Arumugam Thondaman and Minister of Plantation and Export Agriculture Ramesh Pathirana.

These houses are part of 14,000 houses committed by India in the Plantation Areas for Estate Workers.

The foundation stone for the construction of a new auditorium cum multipurpose building at the Thondaman Vocational Training Centre (TVTC), Hatton was also laid the same day.

The new building is part of up gradation of the center at a grant assistance of SLR 199 million from the Government of India. In parallel, supply of machinery, equipment and tools for the new courses, furniture and vehicles for the centre is also being undertaken.

With the completion of the project, the High Commission of India expects a large number of Sri Lankan youth to be trained as skilled workers with suitable skills catering to the job market.

This project is in line with Government of India’s efforts to assist and cooperate with the Government of Sri Lanka in the field of vocational training and skill development.

These projects are in continuation of the Government of India’s people-oriented development cooperation with Government of Sri Lanka.

India’s overall commitment of development assistance to Sri Lanka stands at a total of around US$ 3.5 billion and among these, US$ 560 million under grants. (Colombo Gazette)