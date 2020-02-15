Three Indians arrested at sea off Talaimannar

The Navy arrested three Indian nationals attempting to illegally migrate to Sri Lanka on a dinghy, along with two more suspects, the Navy media unit said.

The dinghy was seen in the sea area north of Talaimannar by a naval craft patrolling the area.

The Indians and two Sri Lankans were arrested by the Navy. Among those detained were a 33 year old woman, a 07 year old girl and two Sri Lankans who ferried the Indians on the dinghy.

Those arrested were administered first aid and were handed over to the Talaimannar Police. (Colombo Gazette)