Three Indians arrested at sea off Talaimannar

The Navy arrested three Indian nationals attempting to illegally migrate to Sri Lanka on a dinghy, along with two more suspects, the Navy media unit said.

The dinghy was seen in the sea area north of Talaimannar by a naval craft patrolling the area.

The Indians and two Sri Lankans were arrested by the Navy. Among those detained were a 33 year old woman, a 07 year old girl and two Sri Lankans who ferried the Indians on the dinghy.

Those arrested were administered first aid and were handed over to the Talaimannar Police. (Colombo Gazette)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.