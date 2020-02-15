Gazette issued to establish Sainthamaruthu Urban Council

An Extraordinary Gazette notice has been issued to establish the Sainthamaruthu Urban Council.

Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils & Local Government Janaka Bandara Tennakoon issued the Extraordinary Gazette.

The notice states “By virtue of the powers vested in me by Sub section (a), (b) and (d) of Section 284 of the Municipal Councils Ordinance (Chapter 252), I, Janaka Bandara Tennakoon, Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils & Local Government, do hereby dissolve, the Kalmunai Municipal Council constituted by the order published in the Gazette Extraordinary No. 1188/1 of 11.06.2001 in order to vary the limits of Kalmunai Municipal Council and for the purpose of constituting new Local Authorities with effect from 19th March, 2022.”

The notice also states that the term of office of the Sainthamaruthu Urban Council will commence on 20th March 2022. (Colombo Gazette)

