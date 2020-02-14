Udayanga Weeratunga remanded

Sri Lanka’s former Ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at the Bandaranaike International Airport today, was produced before a Magistrate and remanded till 17 February.

Weeratunga was detained after arriving in Sri Lanka from Muscat, Oman and was questioned by the CID.

He was later produced before the Fort Magistrate who ordered that he be remanded.

Weeratunga is wanted on charges of money laundering in the MiG 27 aircraft deal.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on 20 October 2016 and Interpol had also issued a red notice on him.

He has been in the UAE since 2018 and a case was filed seeking his extradition to Sri Lanka to face charges over his involvement in the 2006 purchase of four MiG 27 aircraft for the Sri Lanka Air Force. (Colombo Gazette)