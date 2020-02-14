Sri Lanka engages Indian Navy to carry out shore-based survey

Enhancing bilateral relationship, Sri Lanka has engaged India to carry out hydrographic and several shore-based survey activities off its south-west coast. The Indian government has assigned the task to the Indian Navy.

“Indian Navy’s Sandhayak class hydrographic survey ship, INS Jamuna, has been deployed to Sri Lanka based on a mutual agreement to carry out Joint Hydrographic Survey off the South West Coast of Sri Lanka,” Indian Navy spokesperson Vivek Madhwal told IANS.

The ship is commanded by Captain H.A. Hardas and it arrived at Colombo last week.

“Over the two-month deployment period, the ship will carry out detailed hydrographic surveys and several shore-based survey activities,” the officer said.

Sri Lanka Navy personnel will embark the ship during the conduct of the joint survey and additionally the personnel will also be provided ‘hands on’ survey training during every operational turnaround in port.

As a precursor to the survey operations at sea, several shore-based survey activities progressed during the ship’s stay at Colombo harbour, including familiarization visit of Sri Lankan personnel onboard, briefing on capabilities of the ship, and a harbour training program for the Sri Lanka Navy sailors.

INS Jamuna also hosted a meeting between Rear Admiral Sisira Jayakody, Chief Hydrographer of Sri Lankan Navy, officers of Sri Lankan hydrographic department and Indian officers of the ship. (Colombo Gazette)