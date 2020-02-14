President of Guinia-Bissau on brief visit to Sri Lanka

President of the Republic of Guinia-Bissau, Umaro Cissoko Embalo, accompanied by Ms. Suzi Barbosa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guinea-Bissau made a brief visit to Sri Lanka this morning en route to Spain.

The visiting President was received at the Colombo International Airport by the State Minister Susil Premajayantha.

The President called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees during his brief visit.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Rajapaksa had a discussion with the visiting President on matters pertaining to bilateral and multilateral fora.

The two leaders also discussed on improving trade, tourism and investment potential of the two countries.

Associated with the Prime Minister Rajapaksa at the discussion were Foreign Relations Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, State Minister of Foreign Relations Susil Premajayantha, Prof. G.L. Peiris, Dr. Ajith Nivard Cabraal, Foreign Relations Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha and Director General Sumith Dassanayake. (Colombo Gazette)