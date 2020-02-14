On Valentine’s Day Sri Lanka urged to provide answers to families of missing

The Sri Lankan Government must deliver justice, truth and reparation to the families of the forcibly disappeared, Amnesty International said today, as the global human rights organization expressed solidarity with the families of the disappeared marching on 14 February in Colombo.

“The commemoration is a poignant reminder of the painfully long wait of families of forcibly disappeared for answers about their loved ones. Their families were taken away from their loved ones, and then they have been denied the truth about their whereabouts,” said Biraj Patnaik, South Asia Director at Amnesty International.

While many people around the world celebrate the day as ‘Valentine’s Day’, families of the disappeared in Sri Lanka mark the day in memory of their family members and seek answers about their love ones. Hundreds of family members of enforced disappeared persons from several parts of Sri Lanka are gathering in Colombo on Friday to commemorate their missing family members, and demand justice, truth and reparation by marching towards the offices of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Sri Lanka has one of the world’s highest number of enforced disappearances, with a backlog of between 60,000 and 100,000 disappearances since the late 1980s. The authorities have also failed to protect witnesses and families seeking truth and justice, and failed to prosecute those suspected of criminal responsibility.

“The government must proactively support truth-seeking efforts by the families of the disappeared to get answers. To start with, the authorities should immediately provide information to the families of the disappeared, with detailed lists and information of persons who surrendered to the armed forces in the final phase of the armed conflict. The authorities should also independently investigate all those suspected of criminal responsibility for the enforced disappearance, and bring them into justice in fair trials before ordinary civilian courts,” said Biraj Patnaik.

Sri Lanka has made limited progress on the issue of enforced disappearances with the criminalization of enforced disappearances in March 2018—thereby giving partial effect to its obligations under the International Convention for the Protection of all Persons from Enforced Disappearance—and operationalizing the Office on Missing Persons. While some cases related to enforced disappearances are under investigation, the government, on many occasions, has appointed or promoted those suspected of crimes under international law into positions of power – signaling their indifference towards the calls of conflict victims.