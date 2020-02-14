Mahinda urges Sri Lankans to express love to those that matter the most

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today urged Sri Lankans, to express their love to the people that matter the most as the world celebrates Valentines Day.

In a message posted on his Facebook page, Rajapaksa said that as people around the world celebrate love on Valentines Day it is imperative to note the power that love possesses, for a life without the blessing of true love, is empty and without purpose.

“Today, I invite all Sri Lankans, to express their love to the people that matter the most, let us unite as Sri Lankans and love each other, because when love brings us together, as Sri Lankans we are unstoppable,” he said.

In the message posted on Facebook, Rajapaksa is seen seated next to his wife Shiranthi Wickremesinghe Rajapaksa. (Colombo Gazette)