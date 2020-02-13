Symbol issue to be solved on Monday – Navin

UNP National Organiser Navin Dissanayake today said that the symbol issue within the party will be solved by Monday next week.

Speaking at a press conference in Colombo today Dissanayake said that the ‘heart symbol’ was been made fun of on social media.

“I will not contest under the heart symbol under any circumstance,” Dissanayake said.

He added that if the UNP-led alliance contested under the ‘heart’ symbol it would lose its existing votes.

He further said that the UNP parliamentary group had no power to decide on matters of such nature and that the final decision lies with the Working Committee(WC).

“The majority of the WC has proposed that the alliance contest under the elephant symbol. If a a vote needs to be taken we can do that as well,”Dissanayake pointed out. (Colombo Gazette)