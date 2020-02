The Special Task Force (STF) arrested a suspect with over 1 KG of heroin in Mount Lavinia, the Police said.

The STF carried out a raid based on information it had received and arrested the suspect last night (Wednesday).

The suspect was handed over to the Mount Lavinia Police for further investigations.

The Police said that the suspect is a 22-year-old resident of Mount Lavinia. (Colombo Gazette)