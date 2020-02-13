Complaint lodged against Bathiudeen over alleged illegal fund transfer

Former parliamentarian Mohamed Mussammil, lodged a complaint against former Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen today.

Mussammil lodged a complaint with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) regarding an alleged illegal fund transfer into a bank account of Bathiudeen’s in the United States.

Minister Wimal Weerawansa on the 10th of February claimed that during the 52 Day Government Period, a sum of 100,000 US Dollars was deposited to a US-based account of Rishad Bathiudeen and the second 100,000 US Dollar transaction was suspended by the FBI.

Following Weerawansa’s claim, Bathiudeen sent a letter of demand seeking Rs. 1 Billion Rupees in compensation from Weerawansa for making allegations.

Bathiudeen also challenged Weerawansa to prove his allegations on the existence of a US-based account. (Colombo Gazette)