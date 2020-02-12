Sri Lanka and Turkey discuss intelligence sharing

Sri Lanka and Turkey today discussed defence relations, including the need to focus on intelligence sharing.

The new Ambassador of Turkey to Sri Lanka Demet Sekercioglu called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees this morning.

Discussions focused on expanding bilateral relations beyond economic interests to a number of other sectors including culture and education.

“There are so many areas where we can enhance our relations,” the Prime Minister’s Office quoted Ambassador Sekercioglu as saying.

Sri Lanka and Turkey have maintained formal diplomatic relations since independence. These relations were elevated during my term as President. In 2008, I was the first Sri Lankan President to visit Turkey. In 2012, Sri Lanka opened its resident mission in Ankara, and in 2013 Turkey opened its resident mission in Colombo.