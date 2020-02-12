Ranjan Ramanayake ordered to be further remanded

United National Party (UNP) Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake, who was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) and remanded by court till today, was ordered to be further remanded till 26 February.

Ramanayake was arrested for committing a crime in terms of Article 111C (2) of the Constitution by interfering with the functions of judges.

He was in remand till today and was produced before the Nugegoda Magistarte’s Court.

The court ordered that he be further remanded till 26 February. (Colombo Gazette)