The Department of Meteorology declared that there is no tsunami threat to Sri Lanka from the earthquake that was recorded near the Southeast coast of the Island.

“The coastal areas of Sri Lanka are declared safe,” the Department said in a statement a short while ago.

“Public is further informed that this message is announced in consultation with relevant national and international agencies.”

The 5.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 02.34 a.m this morning. (Colombo Gazette)