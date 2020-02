Human bones have been found at a site near a hospital in Mullaitivu, the Police said.

The bones were found when the land area in Mankulam, Mullaitivu was being cleared by de-miners.

The land was being cleared for some construction work when fears arose of mines remaining in the area from the war.

A de-mining team began clearing the area when they came across human bones.

The area was cordoned off by the Police and investigations have been launched. (Colombo Gazette)