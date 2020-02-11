The BBQ Station; Now serving Colombo

Colombo’s culinary scene becomes just that more adventurous with the opening of a venue that is solely dedicated to sensational BBQ; The BBQ Station by Johann Peiris. Johann’s latest brainchild takes the tried, tested, and much loved concept of BBQ cooking and puts a contemporary spin on it.

The dishes retain the signature essence of traditional BBQ while bringing in exciting new flavour nuances through a range of complementary sides and sauces. But the biggest novelty of the whole venture is the fact that it is the first restaurant in Sri Lanka to also specialize in vegan BBQ. No longer are vegetarian and vegan eaters excluded from enjoying the experience of a BBQ, with The BBQ Station offering an amazing range of vegetarian and vegan options.

In celebrating the launch of The BBQ Station; a special food and beverage tasting session was hosted for media personalities. The evening showcased a phenomenal spread of BBQ; that also included a variety of house-special thirst quenchers. Guests were treated to the very homely yet chic atmosphere, and the ambiance of a no-frills, soulful setting that promised good times, great conversation, and amazing BBQ.

Johann Peiris; who is no stranger to adventurous endeavours having scaled and summited Mt. Everest, takes a very hands-on approach with The BBQ Station in working alongside his team.

Speaking at the event Johann stated; “The BBQ Station was launched as a result of my passion for cooking. I wanted to create a novel experience out of something as generic as BBQ, and the result is the exciting menu that we have carefully developed, which also features vegetarian and vegan BBQ, along with a selection of specialty sides and starters. The atmosphere has been purpose-created to reflect a sense of casual homeliness, and guests can be assured of a genuinely good time when they dine with us.”

The BBQ Station is now open for business @ 65/4 KIRULA ROAD, COLOMBO 05, SRI LANKA [T]: +94 (0) 112 501 092