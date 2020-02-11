Maldives Vice President attends Sri Lanka’s Independence Day reception

Vice President Faisal Naseem officiated a special reception held in the Maldives to mark the 72nd Independence Day of Sri Lanka. The reception was held at Hotel Jen last evening (Monday).

The reception showcased the rich culture of Sri Lanka through traditional garb and dance performances.

The Vice President was also presented with a memorial gift on the occasion, the Maldives Government said.

Sri Lankan Independence Day is on the 4th of February, commemorating its liberation from British rule in 1948.

The ceremony was attended by Sri Lankan diplomats and senior officials from the Maldivian government.

Maldives established diplomatic relations with Sri Lanka on the 26th of July 1965. (Colombo Gazette)