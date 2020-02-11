Leasing Made Easy with ‘Nations On-Site Leasing’ From Nations Trust Bank

Nations Leasing from Nations Trust Bank introduces yet another pioneering first for Sri Lanka in the digital front, with the revolutionary “Nations On-site Leasing’ proposition”. The new offering is a dream come true for vehicle buyers and sellers alike, enabling the completion of the full lease process at the vehicle sales point, potentially enabling new owners to drive away on the same day.

‘Nations On-site Leasing’ was officially launched at a special ceremony held at Dammika Motor Traders (Pvt) Ltd Kalubowila on the 11th of February 2020. Mr. Priyantha Samaradiwakara, Vice President at Nations Trust Bank was the guest of honour at the event, attended by customers, business partners and senior officials of Nations Trust Bank. The digital ‘Nations On-site Leasing’ facility will be initially launched in the Western Province, and subsequently rolled out to other regions with a final goal of island-wide coverage. It is set to be the first of many digital banking products to be introduced in 2020, in line with Nations Trust Bank’s digital strategy designed to establish a firmly customer centric banking experience; providing convenience for traditional customers and customized solutions for younger customers who expect digital to be part of their day-to-day lives.

“This revolutionary process is made possible by Nations Trust Bank’s digitally focused strategy”, Mr. Priyantha Wijesekera, Executive Vice President at Nations Trust Bank said, speaking about ‘Nations On-site Leasing’. “We are very proud at this moment as we have been working on this project for some time. We had to wait till the technology development was in place and in alignment with our goal. The launch of ‘Nations On-site Leasing’ is the logical next-step in the digital and customer experience journey of Nations Leasing. Traditionally, it has been difficult to digitalize the leasing process but with technology where it is now, this has become a possibility. We are so incredibly happy because we are finally able to deliver the leasing dream to our customers. If you come to the vehicle sales point with the cash for your part of the payment, it is now possible for you to leave with your new vehicle. How amazing is that?”

From the inception, Nations Trust Bank has been willing to think out of the box, take risks and come to market with big dreams, and transform them into solid realities. They were the first to introduce the idea of a Leasing One-Stop-Shop and Green Lease, which played a major role in popularizing hybrid vehicles in Sri Lanka. The Bank was inspired to introduce ‘Nations On-site Leasing’, inspired by their belief that a great customer experience is what creates a great product or service. This belief has now made it possible for customers, for the first time ever in the industry, to make their next vehicle purchase simple, hassle-free, fast and as convenient as ordinary shopping.

Nations Trust Bank PLC is among the top 15 business establishments in Sri Lanka as ranked by Business Today Magazine, ably providing a host of financial products and services to a wide range of customers. Nations Trust is also the bank behind Sri Lanka’s first fully-fledged digital banking experience, FriMi. The Bank operates 96 branches across the country, boasting an ATM network covering 127 locations and 48 Cash Deposit & Withdrawal Machines, plus more than 3,700 ATMs on the Lanka Pay Network and is the issuer and sole acquirer for American Express® Cards in Sri Lanka.