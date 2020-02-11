Funds earmarked for Sri Lanka in US budget for 2021

The United States Government has sought approval to allocate funds for Sri Lanka in the US Department of State’s FY 2021 budget.

The proposed funding for Sri Lanka includes USD 39,200 for economic support and development and USD 8,000 for nonproliferation, anti-terrorism, demining and related programs.

The FY 2021 US President’s Budget requests nearly $41 billion for the Department of State and USAID.

The State Department said that the resources will position the US to continue to advance the Trump Administration’s foreign policy agenda on behalf of the American people.

“With these investments, our team will focus diplomatic and foreign assistance resources to address challenges such as terrorism, international health and humanitarian disasters, and competition from nations that do not share our values of freedom and democracy,” US Secretary of State Michael Richard Pompeo said.

He said the US will also invest in new capabilities to defend American interests and values across the security, trade, and information domains, prioritizing US national security and economic interests and making strategic trade-offs where necessary to deliver results for American taxpayers. (Colombo Gazette)