Final decision on symbol for Sajith’s new alliance on Friday

The United National Party (UNP) said that a final decision on the symbol of the new alliance led by UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa will be taken on Friday.

UNP Parliamentarian Niroshan Fernando said that most members of the UNP Working Committee (WC) proposed that the elephant be the symbol.

However Premadasa and those in his camp have proposed the “heart” as the symbol.

Fernando made these views during a press conference held at the Opposition Leader’s office today.

“Many news reports tried to portray that there was a huge problem at the Working Committee (WC) meeting yesterday. The only issue we had was with the symbol of the alliance,” Fernando said.

The new alliance led by Premadasa submitted documents to the Election Commission to be registered as a political party with the “heart” as its symbol.

The new alliance has been named as the ‘National Peace Alliance’ and will look to contest the upcoming Parliamentary election.

A yellow heart has been proposed as the symbol of the new alliance.

UNP Parliamentarian Ranjith Madduma Bandara has been named as the General Secretary of the new alliance.

The alliance will include the UNP and several other political parties. (Colombo Gazette)