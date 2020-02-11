CID grills journalist over former Sunday Observer Editor

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has interrogated a journalist over an ongoing investigation into the alleged kidnapping of Swiss Embassy staffer Garnia Bannister Francis.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court was informed today that journalist Anurangi Singh was questioned yesterday (10th) as part of its investigations into the alleged kidnapping.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court was told that Singh was questioned over former Sunday Observer Editor Dharisha Bastians and possible links to the incident involving the Swiss Embassy staffer.

The Colombo Gazette learns Singh was questioned for several hours yesterday.

Bastians was forced to leave the country after the change of Government.

The case has been postponed to 31st March.

Last month a report was been sought on the personal phone of Swiss Embassy employee Garnian Banniester Francis.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate had ordered the Government Analyst to analyze and submit a report on Francis’s personal phone.

The employee is out on bail after she was arrested and remanded over claims she made that she was kidnapped.

The employee was arrested on 16 December on the grounds of falsifying evidence but was granted bail on 30 December. (Colombo Gazette)