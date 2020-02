His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has commended Speaker Karu Jayasuriya for his exceptional role as Speaker of Parliament.

These comments were made when Speaker Jayasuriya visited Cardinal Ranjith today(11) to present his biography.

During the meeting Cardinal Ranjith had pointed out that Jayasuriya had been an honest politician throughout his career.

Jayasuriya speaking to media said there were only three more sessions prior to the end of the tenure of the Parliament.