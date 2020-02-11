AG expresses displeasure over response from acting IGP

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera has expresses displeasure to Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Senior DIG C.D. Wickramaratne over his response in dealing with the AG’s advice on interdicted High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya.

The AG has directed Wickramaratne to immediately invoke the judicial process in Pilapitiya’s case, the AG’s Co-ordinating Officer State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said.

The AG had last week accused Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Senior DIG C.D. Wickramaratne of a possible violation of the Constitution by not adhering to his instructions with regard to interdicted High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya.

In a letter sent to the Acting IGP, Wickramaratne had been cautioned that he may have violated Articles 12 (1) and 12 (2) of the Constitution by failing to adhere to the instructions to obtain a warrant and arrest interdicted High Court Judge Pilapitiya.

Article 12 (1) states, “all persons are equal before the law and are entitled to the equal protection of the law” and 12 (2) states, “no citizen shall be discriminated against on the grounds of race, religion, language, caste, sex, political opinion, place of birth, or any one of such grounds”.

In the letter, the AG had demanded an explanation from Wickramaratne for failing to adhere to his advice on the interdicted High Court judge.

The Acting IGP had been directed to submit an explanation by yesterday (Monday) with regard to the non-compliance.

Accordingly a response had been received yesterday.

The AG had earlier instructed the Director of the Colombo Crime Division (CCD) to obtain a warrant and arrest interdicted High Court Judge Pilapitiya and produce him before court. The AG directed the CCD to arrest Pilapitiya for conspiring to fabricate false evidence along with MP Ranjan Ramanayake.

However, Wikramarathne had instead appointed a five-member committee to study the instructions issued by the AG. (Colombo Gazette)