Youth who used social media to abuse kids arrested

A local youth who had used social media to abuse children has been arrested, the Police media unit said.

The Police said that the 21-year-old had used Facebook, WhatsApp, Snapchat and Instagram to lure school boys and other children by publishing fake images.

The children have then been threatened and nude photos and videos of them had been obtained and posted online.

The Police said that the suspect had carried out his criminal activity for around three years before he was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department.

The Police urged the public not to accept invitations on social media from unknown individuals.

The public have also been urged not to purchase mobile SIM cards under their name for a third part or share their social media accounts with unknown individuals. (Colombo Gazette)