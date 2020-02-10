Oscars 2020: Parasite wins best picture

South Korean film Parasite has been named best picture at this year’s Oscars, becoming the first non-English language film to take the top prize.

Renee Zellweger won best actress for playing Judy Garland in Judy. Joaquin Phoenix was named best actor for Joker.

Brad Pitt and Laura Dern scooped the supporting acting awards for their roles in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and Marriage Story respectively.

Parasite won four awards in total, while Sir Sam Mendes’s 1917 took three.

The World War One epic had been the favourite to win best picture, but its awards all came in the technical categories.BBC

Picture- Reuters