OMP begins process to verify provisional list of missing

The Office on Missing Persons (OMP) is consolidating a provisional list of missing and disappeared persons based on information it has received.

This list comprises of i) all complaints received directly by the OMP since its establishment in February 2018 from families of the missing and disappeared; ii) complaints obtained by the Ministry of National Integration and Reconciliation from the District Secretariats and forwarded to the OMP; and iii) data provided by the tri-forces on personnel who are Missing in Action, at the request of the OMP.

The OMP said that the provisional list of persons reported as missing or disappeared will be subject to a process of verification.

The OMP is also engaged in collecting data from other sources including previous Presidential Commissions of Inquiry to develop a comprehensive list of missing and disappeared persons.

The OMP was established under the Office on Missing Persons (Establishment, Administration and Discharge of Functions) Act, No. 14 of 2016, and has a mandate to establish the fate of persons who went missing or disappeared in connection with the conflict, political unrest or civil disturbances or as a result of enforced disappearances.

Under Section 10(1)(e) of the Act, the OMP has a duty to collate data relating to missing and disappeared persons. To date, Sri Lanka has not developed a comprehensive list of missing and disappeared persons.

Families of the missing and disappeared have been encouraged to contact the OMP either by calling on the following numbers 011-2056504 / 011-2667108 or by visiting its Head Office or Regional Offices on weekdays between 9am and 4pm, to ensure that the information concerning their missing or disappeared loved ones is included in the provisional list.

If information regarding a missing or disappeared person does not appear on the list or is inaccurate, family members are kindly requested to assist the OMP in updating such information. If any other information is available that could assist the OMP in its verification process, members of the public are kindly requested to share the information with the OMP on or before 15th March 2020. (Colombo Gazette)