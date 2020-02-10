New committee to investigate prison issues

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed relevant officials to appoint a committee to investigate and provide speedy solutions to prison issues.
Rajapaksa’s instructions came after he visited the Welikada Magazine Prison today (10).
“Met with both officials & prisoners, who shared many systemic issues faced by them, including space constraints,” Rajapaksa tweeted following his visit to the prison complex. (Colombo Gazette)
