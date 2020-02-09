JAT Holdings opens latest Customer Experience Centre at One Galle Face Mall

JAT Holdings, the leader of furnishing and finishing solutions in Sri Lanka, recently opened its latest Customer Experience Centre at Colombo’s newest One Galle Face Mall on the 30th of December 2019. Located on Level 3 – 38/39, this centre offers a walk-through of high quality kitchens, furniture and flooring products from three major world renowned brands – SEA Baufomat, Herman Miller ergonomic office furniture and Lifewood wooden flooring.

Providing a one-of-a-kind encounter, the “JAT Experience Centre” delivers special visual and immersive demonstrations of their products, with a versatile, first-hand experience of offerings JAT has to provide. With the effort to increase customer engagement and service, the Experience Centre contributes to a consumer’s holistic perspective of the brand and its products; further portraying JAT’s determination to constantly innovate and cultivate a positive, meaningful experience across these interactions.

Expanding the possibilities of curating many unique living spaces, JAT Holdings stands as the sole distributor and marketer for SEA Kitchens in Sri Lanka; laying the opportunity to experience the fine quality and finishes of the brand. Incorporating the brand SEA Baufomat in many furnishing projects such as Altair, Luna Tower, Ritz Carlton, 606 The Address and Prime Grand – JAT Holdings continues to dominate luxury apartment developments in Sri Lanka, while ensuring the satisfaction of all client requirements.

Showcasing office furniture from the prominent Herman Miller brand and flooring from Lifewood, JAT Holdings caters to a high-class standard of living for many of its clients. Widely recognized as an innovator in contemporary interior furnishings, the 100 year old American brand Herman Miller places great importance on design, ergonomics, health and well-being of its consumers. Customers are also able to experience the elegant flooring of Lifewood – one of Australia’s finest flooring solutions, encompassing of premium, sustainably grown French Oak and Australian hardwoods which performs under any climatic condition.

Conveniently located at Colombo’s most popular shopping hub, the “JAT Experience Centre” stands as a testament to the company’s focus of serving its consumers with high quality products and service, along with its unfailing attempt to redefine the market’s furnishing solutions. Recognized for its efforts at the renowned Presidential Export Awards 2019 and National Business Excellence Awards 2019, the company’s impeccable drive will continue to constantly innovate and improve its deliverables by keeping its consumers at the heart of its operations.