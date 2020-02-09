EFL 3PL expands logistics footprint with new state-of-the-art Fulfillment Center and Warehousing Complex in Kandana

EFL 3PL, a member of the leading conglomerate Expolanka PLC, recently established a new, state-of-the-art Fulfillment Center in Kandana located at 370A, Nugape Junction, Uswetakeiyawa, Kandana, to complement its award-winning third-party logistics and digital supply chain management solutions.

The Fulfillment Center is conveniently located dissecting the Bandaranaike International Airport and the Port of Colombo to facilitate import and export operations. Being fully BOI–approved, the Fulfillment Center grants BOI companies with convenience and seamless utilization of its facilities. EFL 3PL is reputed for being the benchmark in the country with a focus on using technology and compliance to deliver agility, scalability and accuracy.

Sprawling across 85,000 square feet or 6,500 cubic meters, reinforced by HighJump, the tier one Warehouse Management System (WMS), the Fulfillment Center is the right sized facility with ample allowance for expansion, whilst offering superior connectivity to arterial road and highway networks. Catering to the needs of reputed local and global clientele, this modern facility is highly secure, complying with the highest standards. In modifying the Fulfillment Center, EFL 3PL has considered present and emerging needs of clients and even offer facilities to place clients’ administration staff on site if they so desire. The setting up of the Fulfillment Center ensures greater flexibility to dedicate buildings for specialty operations.

Hanif Yusoof – Founder/President of EFL & Group CEO of Expolanka Holdings PLC said: “EFL having owned and managed large scale 3PL facilities within our global network, we have come to realize that the increasing demand is for the right sized facility at the right location, in order to cater to agility and to be more responsive. Therefore, the launch of the new Fulfillment Center in Kandana is yet another bold step to entrench EFL 3PL’s identity as a holistic supply chain solutions provider.”

“Underpinned by advanced tech platforms, global compliance and speed in the world of business today, we believe this new facility will provide a competitive edge to our clients for greater agility and efficiency, thus becoming the preferred and best 3PL in the eyes of our clients”, said Sammy Akbar – Director, EFL 3PL & Freeport.