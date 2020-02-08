Speaker Karu Jayasuriya says he is ready to step down from the post and defended his actions over the past five years.

Speaking to Chief Prelates in Kandy today, the Speaker said that his appeal to the public is to ensure they elect individuals to Parliament who can be respected.

The Speaker said that his hands were clean and that he ensured democracy was protected during the five years he held office.

Later, speaking to reporters, the Speaker said that he had never used Government funds to purchase a new vehicle.

He said that he continues to use the vehicle used by the former Speaker and wears the Speaker’s uniform worn by the former Speaker. (Colombo Gazette)