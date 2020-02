Pakistan assures military support for Sri Lanka

Pakistan has reiterated its military support for Sri Lanka following talks held in Colombo.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force called on Chamal Rajapaksa, State Minister of Defence.

The Air Chief assured all-out support and cooperation to Sri Lanka in defence related fields, Daily Times Pakistan reported.

Both dignitaries agreed to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between both countries.

Later in the day, the Air Chief had a meeting with Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, Commander Sri Lanka Navy in his office.

Matters related to bilateral defence collaboration and mutual interest were discussed at length during the meeting.

Earlier on his arrival at Naval Headquarters, he was presented a guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent of the Sri Lanka Navy. (Colombo Gazette)