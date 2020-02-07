Sunil Handunnetti re-appointed as COPE Chairman

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) Parliamentarian Sunil Handunnetti has been re-appointed as the Chairman of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE).
Handunnetti headed COPE before Parliament was prorogued last December.
Under his leadership, COPE carried out several investigations including on the treasury bond scam and SriLankan Airlines.
The new members of COPE are:
- Anura Priyadharshana Yapa
- Susil Premajayantha
- Mahindananda Aluthgamage
- Dayasiri Jayasekara
- Jayantha Samaraweera
- Mohan Priyadarshana De Silva
- Rauff Hakeem
- Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe
- Harsha De Silva
- Ajith P. Perera
- Sriyani Wijewickrama
- Ranjan Ramanayake
- Ashok Abeysinghe
- Sunil Handunnetti
- Mavai S. Senathirajah
- D. V. Chanaka