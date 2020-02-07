Ranjan appears before Government Analyst for voice test

United National Party (UNP) Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake appeared before the Government Analyst for a voice test today.

Ramanayake, who was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) and remanded by court till 12 February, was brought to the Government Analyst for the voice test on a court order.

Ramanayake was arrested for committing a crime in terms of Article 111C (2) of the Constitution by interfering with the functions of judges.

A number of voice recordings leaked to the media involving Ramanayake had revealed conversations he had with some judges on ongoing cases. (Colombo Gazette)