Probe underway after harassed Jaffna female student attempts suicide

An investigation is underway after a female student of the Jaffna University, Technology Faculty which is located in Kilinochchi, had attempted to commit suicide after being harassed over the phone by fellow male students.

The girl had faced serious harassment, mostly through WhatsApp, forcing her to attempt to commit suicide.

A complaint over the incident had been made with the Northern Province Governor as well as to the President’s Office and Education Ministry.

An investigation has been launched over the incident and other allegations of ragging at the university.

Northern Province Governor P. S. M. Charles also headed a discussion in Jaffna today which focused on preventing such an incident from occurring in the future.

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka is also investigating the incident. (Colombo Gazette)