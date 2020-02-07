Fonseka to consider alternatives if not given nominations by UNP

Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka says he is ready to consider alternative options if he is not given nominations to contest the Parliamentary election.

Fonseka says he is hoping to contest the election through the new alliance led by United National Party Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa.

Speaking to reporters today, Fonseka said that he will not look to enter Parliament through the National list but will contest.

Asked if he is confident he will receive nominations from the UNP since Ranil Wickremesinghe is still the UNP leader, Fonseka said that he was confident Premadasa will ensure he is nominated.

He said that in the event the UNP does not nominate him he will seek nominations through his own registered political party which is part of the new alliance.

Fonseka also said that he has no faith in the UNP Working Committee or party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe. (Colombo Gazette)