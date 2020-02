The Committee On Public Enterprises (COPE) has decided to summon the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment, the National Lotteries Board & Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

Speaking to media today (7), COPE Chairman Sunil Handunnetti said officials of these entities will be summoned on the 18th, 19th & 20th of February respectively.

The new 16 member COPE was announced in Parliament this week.

Handunneththi was re-appointed Chairman when the COPE members convened today (7).