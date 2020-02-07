AG demands explanation from Acting IGP

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera has demanded an explanation from Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Senior DIG C. D. Wickramaratne for failing to adhere to his advise on interdicted High Court judge Gihan Pilapitiya.

The AG’s Coordinating Officer, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne told the Colombo Gazette that the Acting Inspector General of Police has been directed to submit an explanation before Monday 10th February with regard to the non-compliance with his advice to invoke the judicial process in interdicted judge Gihan Pilapitiya’s case.

The Attorney General had earlier instructed the Director of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) to obtain a warrant and arrest interdicted High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya and produce him before court.

The Attorney General directed the CCD to arrest Pilapitiya for conspiring to fabricate false evidence along with Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake.

However, Wikramarathne had appointed a five member committee to study the instructions issued by the Attorney General. (Colombo Gazette)