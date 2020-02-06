This Valentine’s, Love Your Earth FirstAt Hilton Colombo!

As love fills the air, exciting experiences for all ages including entertainment, romantic dinners, and exclusive deals have been carefully curatedfrom the 5th to the 14th of February.Embark on a 10 day love affair with the Hilton Colombo by first loving your earth! Make a pledge at the “Love Tree” in the Lobby by tying a knot as a promise to your earth and yourself.

Serenade your better half with love songs at STELLA, Karaoke Lounge & Bar on the 5th and enjoy a complimentary drink for couples. 8pm to 10pm.

“Old is gold” on the 6th of February at GRAZE KITCHEN during lunch. Couples over 55 years can enjoy 50% savings. Conditions apply.

Rekindle your romance over a sip at LAB, on Friday 7th Feb with“Miracle” love songs by Kevin Almeida and Geoff Fernando. 8pm – 1am.

Pucker up and step into our kissing booth at the lobby and say it with a kiss from the 8th to the 14th whilst we make your heart pop from the 11th to the 14th. Meet our very own “Love Mascot” and treat yourself to some complimentary sweet popcorn. (12nn – 2.30pm & 7pm -10pm).

A Caricaturist will be in-house on the 10th between 7pm and 10pm to thrill you with the perfect gift; a caricature of your significant other and calling all love birds out there, it’s “Love Tarot” on the 13th. Come between 7pm and 10pm to find out what’s in the cards for you. The perfect match wins a prize!

Kids are not forgotten! Visit the kids “Craft Corner” from the 5th to the 14th any time between 7pm and 10pm and make your own Valentine card for mum and dad.

Love bites at Café Kai, your one-stop Valentines’ shopping experience! Dedicating 10 days of love to lovers everywhere, with a wide range of Valentine’s signature cakes, cupcakes, chocolates, gift boxes, cuddly bears, flowers by PORU and a whole lot more. Open from 10am to 10pm.

Await the perfect opportunity to treat your bestie whilst sharing fond memories over a scrumptious high tea platter for two on the 9th Feb between 3pm and 6pm at LAB (Lounge & Bar). The platter for two is priced at Rs 3288nett.

Cook your heart out on 12th February at the Il Ponte Ristorante from 6pm to 9.30pm; an exclusive chance to cook a 4-course meal together with your partner and a little help from the Executive Chef himself! Rs 8000 nett per couple. Prior registration is required.

On Valentine’s Day – 14th February, enjoy a scrumptious dinner buffet at Graze Kitchen with your partner or even the entire family at Rs 4,888 nett per person inclusive of a rose for the lady.

Dance the night away under the stars at the poolside on Valentine’s Day and enjoy a 4-course dinner inclusive of specialty chocolates for the lady – Rs 8,888nett per couple at Il Ponte.

If you desire private dining, book your own cabana by the poolside and rekindle the romance with your sweetheart over an incredible 4-course set menu – Rs 18,888nett per couple and Sparkling, strawberries in cream, a rose for the lady and cuddlies and chocolates on the house.It’s a limited edition so reserve your cabana early to avoid disappointment.

Advance bookings are required for all events. For reservations, please call the F&B Reservations Desk on 2492492. www.hitoncolombo1.com. fb/HiltonColombo.