Tense situation as Police force protesters to move to designated site

A tense situation arose today when the Police attempted to force protesters agitating near the Presidential Secretariat to move to a newly designated site for protests.

The protesters blocked traffic along the Galle Road at Galle Face and protested.

The Police then intervened and attempted to clear the road for traffic.

A tense situation then arose between the Police and protesters.

The Police then forced the group to move to the designated site for protests near the Presidential Secretariat. (Colombo Gazette)