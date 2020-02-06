HNB continues path to excellence with two awards at International Finance Awards 2019

Sri Lanka’s most innovative private sector bank HNB PLC, once again consolidated its reputation for banking excellence when it bagged the Best Retail Bank in Sri Lanka and Best Micro Finance Bank in Sri Lanka Awards for the second consecutive year at the International Finance Awards 2019.

Organised by the International Finance Magazine as a global platform of recognition for leadership and value-generating capacity, award winners were selected following a careful evaluation of submissions from leading financial institutions across the world.

Nominees are well researched by dedicated teams of experts with special consideration being directed towards the strength of their applications, performance and past accomplishments.

“HNB is honoured to have once again emerged victorious for the second consecutive year. This feat is a testament to the dedicated efforts of our employees working in Microfinance and Retail banking. Both of these sectors have undergone continuous transformations aimed at delivering an unmatched product and service excellence that positively contribute toward the growth of our clients.

“Moving forward, we pledge to enhance further our focus on transformative banking leveraging the power of technology to provide innovative solutions and processes for all our clients,” HNB Managing Director/CEO, Jonathan Alles said.

As the very first Sri Lankan bank to enter the market with the exclusive HNB Gami Pubuduwa product in 1989, HNB has long maintained a thriving presence in the microfinance sector.

The bank continues to utilise this invaluable experience as a true pioneer in the field to extend vital financial services to underserved communities across the island.

“Micro Finance and SME entrepreneurs comprise a substantial portion of the Sri Lankan economy. That is why the growth potential of such enterprises must be supported with access to finance, knowledge, skills and other advisory services, through programmes such as Gami Pubuduwa. In this manner, we can encourage job and wealth creation at the grassroots of our economy,” HNB Deputy General Manager – Retail Banking and SME, Sanjay Wijemanne said.

HNB was adjudged the Number One business entity among top Sri Lankan corporates by Business Today and has been receiving continuous praise for its pioneering initiatives across the entire spectrum of its operations. The Bank was judged ‘Best Managed Bank in Sri Lanka by the prestigious Asian Banker Magazine while the Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Jonathan Alles was conferred with the Asian Banker’ CEO Leadership Achievement’ award.

Among its several accolades, HNB was declared ‘Sri Lanka‘s Best Bank’ for 2019 by Euromoney Magazine for the third time, in addition to being ranked among the World Top 1000 Banks list compiled by the prestigious UK-based, Banker magazine, further strengthening its status as Sri Lanka’s pre-eminent private sector bank. Recently, HNB was recognised among the ‘Top 10 Most Admired Companies in Sri Lanka’ by the International Chamber of Commerce, Sri Lanka and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA). HNB’s remarkable track record of excellence secured it the first place ranking ahead of all Sri Lankan banks included in the LMD Top 100 Club – a position which was evaluated based on its performance over the past 25 years